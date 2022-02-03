Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,153,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

