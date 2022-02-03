Brokers Offer Predictions for Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Hilltop by 40.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.