Brokers Offer Predictions for PJT Partners Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PJT Partners in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

PJT Partners stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

