Brokers Offer Predictions for Tapestry, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tapestry in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

