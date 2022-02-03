Brokers Offer Predictions for US Foods Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for US Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 241.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in US Foods by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after buying an additional 3,621,241 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in US Foods by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in US Foods by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in US Foods by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after buying an additional 818,089 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

