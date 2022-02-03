Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $26.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $26.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $31.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $119.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $134.19 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,358.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,990.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,824.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,813.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

