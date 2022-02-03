Brokers Set Expectations for Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 184,663 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 179,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

