Brokers Set Expectations for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HTLF stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.