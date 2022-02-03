Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.