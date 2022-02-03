Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of BAM opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

