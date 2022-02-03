Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

