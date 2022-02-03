Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Insider Sells $19,594.69 in Stock

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) insider Jesus Linda De sold 191 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $19,594.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 346,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,349. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation Inc has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

