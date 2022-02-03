Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 6,372 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.61. 383,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,276. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

