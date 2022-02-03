BSC Station Price Tops $0.0924 on Major Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $507,907.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00050230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.03 or 0.07143552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.33 or 0.99925358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055134 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

