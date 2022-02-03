BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.24 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001878 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $55.01 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.98 or 0.07168260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,854.48 or 0.99654712 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054675 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.