Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.27.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.35.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after buying an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.