BullPerks (BLP) Hits Market Cap of $9.02 Million

BullPerks (CURRENCY:BLP) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One BullPerks coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BullPerks has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. BullPerks has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and $275,016.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.62 or 0.07133483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.61 or 0.99898087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054364 BTC.

BullPerks’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,626,004 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks

