Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $567,898.30 and approximately $76,016.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.67 or 0.07139314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.64 or 0.99755025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

