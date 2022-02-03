Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.44

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and traded as low as $28.48. Bureau Veritas shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 1,747 shares.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.21) to €25.00 ($28.09) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

