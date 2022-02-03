Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.89

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.89 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.52 ($0.05). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,780,293 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £16.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.89.

In other news, insider David Thomas Traynor bought 244,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.20 ($13,130.14).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

