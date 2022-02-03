ByteNext Reaches Market Capitalization of $831,332.23 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. ByteNext has a total market cap of $831,332.23 and approximately $960.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00050290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.12 or 0.07074674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,697.92 or 0.99736270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055046 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

