C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.47.
NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $93.02. 23,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92.
In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
