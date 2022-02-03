C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.47.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $93.02. 23,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

