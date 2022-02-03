C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Wolfe Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $124.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,808,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

