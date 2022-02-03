Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $125,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 21.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

