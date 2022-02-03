Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 11,300 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $81.74 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.