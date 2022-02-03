Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 9,047 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 182.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Match Group stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

