Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.