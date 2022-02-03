Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. FMR LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,399,000 after buying an additional 684,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,662,000 after buying an additional 642,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.