Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,257 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

ADM stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.