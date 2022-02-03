Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $17.05 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.