Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.