Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,041 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 69,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $814,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

