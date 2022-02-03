CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.09 or 0.07179847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00055667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.51 or 0.99799147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054606 BTC.

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

