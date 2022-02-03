Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. 10,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,789. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.