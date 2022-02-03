Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. 10,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,789. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
