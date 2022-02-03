Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.46. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 16,900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

