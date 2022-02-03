Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) was down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXB shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.