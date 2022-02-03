Camtek (CAMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CAMT stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.60.
Several research firms have commented on CAMT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.