Camtek (CAMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Several research firms have commented on CAMT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camtek stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Camtek were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

