Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $420.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FB. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.86.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock traded down $85.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.76. The company had a trading volume of 187,549,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,007,453. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.72. The company has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total transaction of $26,447,422.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.