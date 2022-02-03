Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 9.1% Higher

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE) traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 31,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91.

Canada One Mining Company Profile (CVE:CONE)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.