Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.49. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $63.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

