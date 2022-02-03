Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.83 ($81.84).

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €54.58 ($61.33) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.07. Cancom has a 1 year low of €45.97 ($51.65) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($72.83). The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

