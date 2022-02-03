Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $195.76

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €195.76 ($219.96) and traded as high as €206.90 ($232.47). Capgemini shares last traded at €204.90 ($230.22), with a volume of 414,522 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €204.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €195.76.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

