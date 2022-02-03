Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.95.

CPRI traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.29. 11,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,715. Capri has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

