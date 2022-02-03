Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at BTIG Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

