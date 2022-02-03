Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Capstone Green Energy to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capstone Green Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGRN opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $55.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGRN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

