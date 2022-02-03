Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $43.67. Approximately 2,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

