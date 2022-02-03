Carbon Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $124,165.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.49 or 0.07192844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.73 or 0.99780246 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,234,831 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

