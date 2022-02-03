Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 84,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

