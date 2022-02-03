CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $34,293.82 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. 347,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,464. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.