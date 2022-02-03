Carlisle Companies (CSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $222.29 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.77 and a 200-day moving average of $220.45.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carlisle Companies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.