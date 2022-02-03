Carlisle Companies (CSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CSL stock opened at $222.29 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.77 and a 200-day moving average of $220.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.